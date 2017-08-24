Colony Grill in Fairfield holds watch party for Little League World Series

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds packed into the Colony Grill in Fairfield on Thursday night.

Jodi Sanchioni says they brought their jerseys, signs and passion for a little league in hopes that their team would advance on.

“We support them, they support us and there are alot of families here. It’s just a fun place to be,” she said.

Everyone is excited, fired up watching the game and they say no matter what the outcome is, they want the Little League team to know that their town supports them, loves them and are here for them no matter what.

Lauren Iannazzo’s brother plays shortstop for Fairfield.

“When you look around here at the restaurant, all these people are here to support you brother, what do you think? It is really exciting, it is like unreal,” she said.

They have been painting the town red in Fairfield, hanging signs from the fire department to the shop owners. Resident Chris Diguido says they wanted the team to know how proud of their Little Leaguers and the tradition and legacy.

“We know the dolly down the block, they have a big sign and we are proud of them and very excited,” he said.

In 1989, the owners of the Colony Grill won the Little League World series, bringing home the trophy.

That started the momentum, the dynasty in this area. John Savito remembers those games and hopes it inspires other young athletes to do the same.

“They have a really good program here at Fairfield and to be in the World Series again, I know they’ve been there a few times over the last 10 years, I think it’s really good,” he said.