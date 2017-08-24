Condo fire displaces one occupant in West Hartford

By Published:
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A condo fire in West Hartford has displaced one resident on Thursday.

According to West Hartford Fire Department, firefighters were called to a fire at a condo complex on Arnold Way at 12:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they say there was a well-involved fire in a single-family unit on the first floor.

All occupants were already out of the building when firefighters arrived, they say.

Firefighters tell News 8 that they extinguished the fire within 40 minutes.

Only one occupant of the involved unit is displaced. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

