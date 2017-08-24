DEEP: Three state park swim areas remain are closed

By Published:

(WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released an updated water quality report on Thursday.

According to DEEP, the swim areas at Indian Well State Park and Kettletown State Park remain closed due to blue-green algae in the water.

Related Content: Avoid algae blooms at Connecticut State Parks

In addition, the swim area at Wadsworth Falls is closed after test results showed high counts of bacteria. The water at Wadsworth Falls will be retested on Aug. 30 with results expected to be released the next day.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s