DEEP: Three state park swim areas remain are closed

Related Coverage Avoid algae blooms at Connecticut State Parks

(WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released an updated water quality report on Thursday.

According to DEEP, the swim areas at Indian Well State Park and Kettletown State Park remain closed due to blue-green algae in the water.

Related Content: Avoid algae blooms at Connecticut State Parks

In addition, the swim area at Wadsworth Falls is closed after test results showed high counts of bacteria. The water at Wadsworth Falls will be retested on Aug. 30 with results expected to be released the next day.