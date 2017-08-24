Fairfield American gets eliminated from Little League World Series after loss to Lufkin, Texas

(WTNH) — Fairfield American has ended their run in the Little League World Series after a loss to Lufkin, Texas on Thursday night.

Texas beat Fairfield with a score of 14 to 4 in the bottom of the fifth inning due to the ten run rule.

The bottom of the first inning started with a leadoff single and an error on Fairfield. Matthew Vivona was struck out, leaving Fairfield with one out.

Big strikeout for Vivona. One out — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 24, 2017

Collin Ross then scored a 3-run home run, bringing the score 3 to 0 Texas.

3 run hr for Collin Ross. 3-0 Texas — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 24, 2017

A wild pitch an an error brings Texas’s score to 5. Fairfield remains at zero.

Wild pitch and an error, 5-0 Texas — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

Fairfield gets another error and the score becomes 6 to 0 Texas with two outs.

Another tough errror for Fairfield, 6-0 Texas. 2 outs — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

Texas scores a two run single bringing the score to 8 to 0.

Two run single for Texas. 8-0 — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

At the bottom of the second inning, Texas’s score raises to 9. Fairfield stays at zero.

9-0 Texas, bottom of 2nd. Pitching change. — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

Michael Iannazzo scores a two run homer bringing the score 9 to 2 Texas.

Iannazzo two run homer to left 9-2 Texas — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

The bottom of the third leaves the score at 9 to 2 Texas.

Bases loaded, nobody out for Texas. 9-2 already bottom 3 — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

Two wild pitches in a row brings the score to 11 for Texas.

Wild pitch makes it 10-2. — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

Another wild pitch 11-2. — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

The score becomes 12 to 2 after a ground out to first. Fairfield had to score in the top of the 4th or the ten run rule would end the game.

12-2, ground out to first. Fairfield must score in top of 4th or ten run rule will be in effect. — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

After three and a half innings, Texas is up 12 to 3. If Texas scored in the bottom of the inning, the game would be over due to the ten run rule.

12-3 Texas after 3 and a 1/2. If Texas scores in bottom of inning this game will be over. — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

Vivona scores a home run bringing the score 12 to 4 Texas.

Vivona goes deep. Solo homer 12-4 Texas — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

At the bottom of the fifth inning, the score was 12 to 4 Texas.

Bottom 5, 12-4 Texas. Leadoff walk and now a single. — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

With the bases loaded, Texas scores twice more and ends the game with a score of 14 to 4.

Infield hit. Bases loaded, nobody out. Texas trying to end it — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017

The loss for Fairfield eliminates them from the Little League World Series.