Fairfield American gets eliminated from Little League World Series after loss to Lufkin, Texas

(WTNH) — Fairfield American has ended their run in the Little League World Series after a loss to Lufkin, Texas on Thursday night.
Texas beat Fairfield with a score of 14 to 4 in the bottom of the fifth inning due to the ten run rule.
The bottom of the first inning started with a leadoff single and an error on Fairfield. Matthew Vivona was struck out, leaving Fairfield with one out.
Big strikeout for Vivona. One out
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 24, 2017
Collin Ross then scored a 3-run home run, bringing the score 3 to 0 Texas.
3 run hr for Collin Ross. 3-0 Texas
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 24, 2017
A wild pitch an an error brings Texas’s score to 5. Fairfield remains at zero.
Wild pitch and an error, 5-0 Texas
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
Fairfield gets another error and the score becomes 6 to 0 Texas with two outs.
Another tough errror for Fairfield, 6-0 Texas. 2 outs
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
Texas scores a two run single bringing the score to 8 to 0.
Two run single for Texas. 8-0
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
At the bottom of the second inning, Texas’s score raises to 9. Fairfield stays at zero.
9-0 Texas, bottom of 2nd. Pitching change.
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
Michael Iannazzo scores a two run homer bringing the score 9 to 2 Texas.
Iannazzo two run homer to left 9-2 Texas
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
The bottom of the third leaves the score at 9 to 2 Texas.
Bases loaded, nobody out for Texas. 9-2 already bottom 3
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
Two wild pitches in a row brings the score to 11 for Texas.
Wild pitch makes it 10-2.
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
Another wild pitch 11-2.
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
The score becomes 12 to 2 after a ground out to first. Fairfield had to score in the top of the 4th or the ten run rule would end the game.
12-2, ground out to first. Fairfield must score in top of 4th or ten run rule will be in effect.
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
After three and a half innings, Texas is up 12 to 3. If Texas scored in the bottom of the inning, the game would be over due to the ten run rule.
12-3 Texas after 3 and a 1/2. If Texas scores in bottom of inning this game will be over.
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
Vivona scores a home run bringing the score 12 to 4 Texas.
Vivona goes deep. Solo homer 12-4 Texas
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
At the bottom of the fifth inning, the score was 12 to 4 Texas.
Bottom 5, 12-4 Texas. Leadoff walk and now a single.
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
With the bases loaded, Texas scores twice more and ends the game with a score of 14 to 4.
Infield hit. Bases loaded, nobody out. Texas trying to end it
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 25, 2017
The loss for Fairfield eliminates them from the Little League World Series.