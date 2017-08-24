Fairfield American gets eliminated from Little League World Series after loss to Lufkin, Texas

Fairfield, Conn., pitcher Michael Iannazzo delivers in the second inning of a baseball game against Lufkin, Texas in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Texas won the game 6-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WTNH) — Fairfield American has ended their run in the Little League World Series after a loss to Lufkin, Texas on Thursday night.

Texas beat Fairfield with a score of 14 to 4 in the bottom of the fifth inning due to the ten run rule.

The bottom of the first inning started with a leadoff single and an error on Fairfield. Matthew Vivona was struck out, leaving Fairfield with one out.

Collin Ross then scored a 3-run home run, bringing the score 3 to 0 Texas.

A wild pitch an an error brings Texas’s score to 5. Fairfield remains at zero.

Fairfield gets another error and the score becomes 6 to 0 Texas with two outs.

Texas scores a two run single bringing the score to 8 to 0.

At the bottom of the second inning, Texas’s score raises to 9. Fairfield stays at zero.

Michael Iannazzo scores a two run homer bringing the score 9 to 2 Texas.

The bottom of the third leaves the score at 9 to 2 Texas.

Two wild pitches in a row brings the score to 11 for Texas.

The score becomes 12 to 2 after a ground out to first. Fairfield had to score in the top of the 4th or the ten run rule would end the game.

After three and a half innings, Texas is up 12 to 3. If Texas scored in the bottom of the inning, the game would be over due to the ten run rule.

Vivona scores a home run bringing the score 12 to 4 Texas.

At the bottom of the fifth inning, the score was 12 to 4 Texas.

With the bases loaded, Texas scores twice more and ends the game with a score of 14 to 4.

The loss for Fairfield eliminates them from the Little League World Series.

