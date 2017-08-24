Fairfield American just one win away from playing for U.S. championship

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fairfield American chocking up another big victory in the Little League World Series. The boys are now just one win away from playing for the U.S. championship.

In the early rounds of the Little League World Series, you can lose one game and still stick around, but now it is win or go home. Thursday’s challenge, beating the one team that beat them in the early rounds.

Now, let’s talk about Wednesday.

Facing the team from Holbrook, New Jersey, Fairfield got another great performance on the mound from Ethan Righter. The coach from New Jersey team called him the best little league pitcher he’s ever seen. And there was plenty of offense backing him up. Matt Vivona with a two run double gets things started. None of this come from behind stuff Wednesday.

Fairfield scored five runs in the first inning. The parents are loving it. Then we go to the fourth inning. Bases loaded for Troy Ashkinos. Yes, that is a grand slam in the Little League World Series. After the game we found out that Ashkinos and his pitcher Righter had very different experiences during that at-bat.

“Well, first pitch was a fast ball and I was way out in front, but I hit it really hard and I knew that the kid was not going to throw another fastball so I just waited on it,” said Ashkinos.

“I was in the porta-potty when it happened. I came out and then I was watching the little TV there and I saw it go over and then I sprinted, hopped through the little press box thing and joined the team at home plate,” said Righter.

When you gotta go, you gotta go. That grand slam put the game out of reach. In fact in the next inning, they called the game due to the mercy rule when Fairfield went up by ten, so your final score is 12-2 in five innings. Another impressive win, but remember, Fairfield did lose one game in Williamsport.

Sunday, they lost 3-6 to the team from Lufkin, Texas, and guess who they have to play today? Lufkin Texas. Fairfield’s top two pitchers are on mandatory rest, so Thursday’s game could be a real challenge.

First pitch scheduled for 7:30 Thursday evening. If they win, they play for the U.S. championship on Saturday.