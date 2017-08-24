Fairfield man pleads guilty to fatal distribution of heroin, fentanyl

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in a man’s death in May, 2016.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Connecticut State Police and emergency crews responded to a residence in Deep River and located an unresponsive 35-year-old man. Despite life-saving efforts of crews, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Content: US teen drug overdose deaths inch up after years of decline

Investigation revealed the victim had met with John Vibbert, 37, at a restaurant in Bridgeport to purchase heroin. The victim’s cause of death was determined as “acute heroin and fentanyl toxicities” by the Chief Medical Examiner.

Vibbert was arrested on a criminal complaint on March 27, 2017 following an investigation.

Related Content: Local health departments, pharmacies to offer Narcan training

He will be sentenced on Nov. 15 and facing a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. He was released on a $50,000 bond.