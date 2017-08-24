Fire damages boat in driveway of home in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire destroyed a ski boat in Stratford on Thursday.

Stratford firefighters worked to extinguish a fire within a boat that was on a trailer in the driveway of a house on Dawn Drive. When firefighters arrived, they say they found a 26-foot Chaparral SSX ski boat in the driveway on a trailer that was heavily involved with fire and extending to the garage of the house.

Multiple engines, trucks and fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze on the boat within 15 minutes. Officials say they were able to limit the damage on the vinyl siding of the home, as well.

Shelton Fire Department assisted at the fire due to the limited water supply in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.