Fire damages boat in driveway of home in Stratford

By Published: Updated:

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire destroyed a ski boat in Stratford on Thursday.

Stratford firefighters worked to extinguish a fire within a boat that was on a trailer in the driveway of a house on Dawn Drive. When firefighters arrived, they say they found a 26-foot Chaparral SSX ski boat in the driveway on a trailer that was heavily involved with fire and extending to the garage of the house.

Multiple engines, trucks and fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze on the boat within 15 minutes. Officials say they were able to limit the damage on the vinyl siding of the home, as well.

Shelton Fire Department assisted at the fire due to the limited water supply in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s