NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Investigators are trying to figure out what started a scrapyard fire in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews worked quickly to get the flames under control.

The blaze happened at the Alderman-Dow Iron and Metal Company on Chapel Street.

There has been no word at this time on how the fire started.

None of the workers was hurt.

The incident forced the Chapel Street Bridge to close for awhile. Traffic in the area was detoured.