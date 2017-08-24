For the first time the public can tour Race Rock Light

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Race Rock Light is seen by many mariners but cannot be seen from land.

For the first time the public will be able to climb on board the two and a half story Gothic Revival style granite lighthouse. The 67 foot high tower has an octagonal cast iron lantern and gallery surrounded by a wrought iron railing with six brick-lined rooms in the basement and dwelling.

The lighthouse which was first lit in 1878 sits 6 miles off the New London coastline.

The New London Maritime Society which took ownership of the lighthouse in 2013 says building Race Rock Light was a feat of engineering bravery directed over seven years by New London’s own Captain T. A Scott.

For 139 years, Race Rock’s light and fog horn have guided mariners through the roiling currents at the Race.

The Maritime Society says this is the first time the public has been invited to tour the inside of the formidable and all-but inaccessible lighthouse.

Because the lighthouse is situated in the turbulent waters of the Race, trips are timed to run at slack tide and also are weather-dependent.

Landing at Race Rock demands some physical dexterity. Visitors don’t have to be Ninjas, but they will have to balance on the edge of a boat and climb directly up a ladder to reach the platform.

The two trips this coming weekend, with a maximum of six passengers each, have been sold out. Lighthouse experts Pam Setchell and Nick Korstad are the hosts for the tours.

Guests will have about one hour to explore Race Rock. Donation is $125, or $100 for New London Maritime Society members

Sign up for the trips was online 24/7 at brownpapertickets.com. Everyone must sign a waiver of liability before boarding.

This weekend’s trips are a test for what the Maritime Society hopes will be regular tours of Race Rock Light next year.