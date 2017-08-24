Former Little League World Series champions continue friendship beyond the baseball diamond

Serena Marshall, News 8 Reporter and Matt Dillane, WTNH.com staff Published:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s exciting times for fans of the Fairfield American Little League team. The players are making a memorable run that they hope will culminate in a Little League World Series title.

It’s been 28 years since Connecticut last captured Little League’s most prestigious trophy. News 8 caught up with two members of that 1989 championship-winning team from Trumbull who have continued their friendship well beyond their playing years and now operate a restaurant together.

Former Little League World Series champions Paul Coniglio and Cody Lee are now the owners of Colony Grill in Fairfield. Like many people across The Nutmeg State, they have been following Fairfield American’s incredible run this summer.

Related: Fairfield American defeats Holbrook Little League in five innings

With their experience on the big state nearly 30 years ago, this winning duo offered some tips to the young team.

“It’s a great defensive team,” stated Coniglio. “They hit well. The pitching’s good. Just keep doing the things they are doing and have fun. [That’s] most important.”

Lee offered a similar sentiment, saying, “To make it as far as they’ve made it, they don’t need any advice. Just keep doing the things they are doing now, which is…stay loose and just play. Do what you do.”

Related: History a vital part of Little League World Series tradition

Coniglio and Lee told News8 they remembered after they won in 1989, they were having breakfast with the team that had won 25 years before them and thinking, “Wow, these guys are old.”

Now, they’re excited to be the old guys welcoming the team home.

Fairfield American will take on Lufkin LL at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in a rematch of a game on Aug. 20. Lufkin LL won that match up, 6-3. The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the U.S. Championship on Aug. 26.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s