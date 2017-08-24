Former Little League World Series champions continue friendship beyond the baseball diamond

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s exciting times for fans of the Fairfield American Little League team. The players are making a memorable run that they hope will culminate in a Little League World Series title.

It’s been 28 years since Connecticut last captured Little League’s most prestigious trophy. News 8 caught up with two members of that 1989 championship-winning team from Trumbull who have continued their friendship well beyond their playing years and now operate a restaurant together.

Former Little League World Series champions Paul Coniglio and Cody Lee are now the owners of Colony Grill in Fairfield. Like many people across The Nutmeg State, they have been following Fairfield American’s incredible run this summer.

With their experience on the big state nearly 30 years ago, this winning duo offered some tips to the young team.

“It’s a great defensive team,” stated Coniglio. “They hit well. The pitching’s good. Just keep doing the things they are doing and have fun. [That’s] most important.”

Lee offered a similar sentiment, saying, “To make it as far as they’ve made it, they don’t need any advice. Just keep doing the things they are doing now, which is…stay loose and just play. Do what you do.”

Coniglio and Lee told News8 they remembered after they won in 1989, they were having breakfast with the team that had won 25 years before them and thinking, “Wow, these guys are old.”

Now, they’re excited to be the old guys welcoming the team home.

Fairfield American will take on Lufkin LL at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in a rematch of a game on Aug. 20. Lufkin LL won that match up, 6-3. The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the U.S. Championship on Aug. 26.