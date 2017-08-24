Largest freshman class ever moves in at UNH

Related Coverage New quads on QU quad as Naugatuck quadruplets move in

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It is moving in time at many colleges around Connecticut. At the University of New Haven, the incoming freshman class is the largest in school history.

One member of that class is Kaylee Gross from Long Island. Her parents were helping her move into a college dorm for the first time.

“I’m excited. A little bit nervous leaving my parents but, whatever,” Kaylee said.

Out on the quad greeting parents and students was University President Steven Kaplan, who said the school is attracting more students every year.

“The growth is the result of the school being ranked by Princeton Review, and other important ranking vehicles, as one of the best schools in the country,” Kaplan said. “In addition to the rankings, we are investing significantly in infrastructure. In the last 15 years, we’ve put about $250 million into this campus. We’ve expanded both the breadth and the depth of the faculty.”

UNH has also become one of the few schools focusing on things like forensic science and public safety. Callum Hirschman came here from Philadelphia to study fire prevention and engineering.

“Because I can’t find it anywhere else and this is the best place to go,” Hirschman said.

While he is looking forward to living on his own in college, for many parents, moving in day can mean a bittersweet goodbye.

“You know, I never got to go to college, so she’s doing that and it’s going to be a great experience for her, so it’s all good,” said Kaylee’s mother, Stacey Gross. She admits to feeling sad, too. “A little bit, yeah. When I leave I’m going to hug her and squeeze her.”

Other parents say they are happy to have their kids starting down a path to a good job, because UNH specializes in very practical majors.