Local health departments, pharmacies to offer Narcan training

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The opioid crisis here in Connecticut is taking a toll on countless lives. New outreach efforts are now taking life-saving techniques to the streets.

The library in North Haven is one of the locations helping with that outreach.

But first, the numbers. They give you an idea of just how bad the opioid crisis has become. According to the U.S. attorney general, one American dies of an overdose every 11 minutes.

When you look at the numbers here in our state, in 2016, 900 people died from an opioid overdose. That’s up considerably from 2015. Connecticut’s death rate is higher than the national average.

Narcan is being used by first responders and many others to help bring down these numbers. Narcan reverses the effects of an overdose. Some people agree with its use, others don’t.

Now there’s training going on throughout the state, teaching people how to administer the drug themselves in the event of an overdose. Local health departments, even some 500 pharmacies in the state, are now offering training sessions.

‘They can’t administer this product themselves. So it’s going to be someone in their family or someone else in environment that has to know how to do it. So we really stress that when a patient comes in or whoever I’m training on it, that they pass on that same information to other family members in their house,” said Ed Funaro JR., Pharmacist.

A public meeting will be held about all of this Thursday night here at the public library in North Haven. It’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You’e asked to bring an insurance card.