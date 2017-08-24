Massachusetts politician proposes catch-and-kill plan following shark attacks

WTNH.com staff Published:
Great White Shark

(WTNH) — A plan in Massachusetts to get rid of some sharks is causing some controversy.

There is a plan on the table to bait sharks near Cape Cod beaches and kill them.

Related Content: Cape Cod beach reopens after shark bites paddleboard

There have been a number of recent shark scares on the cape.

In May, a surfer was surrounded by dozens of Great Whites.

Related Content: Shark attack on seal at crowded beach caught on video

Earlier in the week, one shark attacked a seal and another one swam right up to a paddle boarder, biting his board.

The idea of bating the sharks is getting a lot of backlash as some critics say killing a few sharks won’t do anything to increase beach safety.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s