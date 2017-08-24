Newtown man arrested in connection to armed bank robbery

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newtown man is facing multiple charges in connection to an armed bank robbery on Thursday.

At around 2:38 p.m., Newtown Police received a phone call from the Bank of America’s Security Department and a 911 call from the Bank of America branch on Queen Street stating that a bank robbery had just occurred.

Police say the 911 caller provided a description of the suspect and told the operator that the suspect had given the teller a note stating that he had a gun. Police say the suspect allegedly told the teller that he would kill everyone in the bank if they called 911.

The 911 caller was able to inform the operator that the suspect had fled on foot toward the Newtown Color Center.

Officers were dispatched to the area and immediately found 63-year-old John McCarthy of Newtown behind the Newtown Color Center.

According to officials, McCarthy matched the description that the 911 caller had given. The Newtown Color Center is immediately across the street from the Bank of America, police say.

Officers say they found a large, butcher-type kitchen knife and $833 on McCarthy.

After a brief investigation, which included photographic identification of McCarthy by employees of the Bank of America and an audit of the bank teller’s tray, McCarthy was arrested. He is being charged with robbery, threatening, carrying of dangerous weapon and larceny.

McCarthy was held on $100,000 bond and will be at Danbury Superior Court on Friday.