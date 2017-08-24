Norwalk man sentenced to 24 months in prison for embezzlement

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man will be spending time in prison after facing sentencing for embezzlement and tax evasion offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, 64-year-old Mark Errico of Norwalk handled the finances for two companies located in the town and embezzled more than $800,000 from those companies between Feb. 2011 and March 2014.

Prosecutors say Errico transferred stolen funds from the companies’ accounts to pay his credit card debts and cashed company checks by forging signatures.

Errico was ordered to pay nearly $650,000 in restitution to the two companies and more than $250,000 in back taxes plus penalties and interest to the IRS.

Errico was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.