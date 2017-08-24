Owner of illegal repair garage arrested in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The owner of an illegal repair garage in Middletown was arrested on Wednesday after a three month investigation.

Middletown Police say after a three month long investigation, they were able to arrest 43-year-old Joseph Walden III, the owner and proprietor of Walden Enterprises LLC on Walnut Street.

Middletown Police Department’s Street Crime Unit teamed up with the Connecticut State Police Auto Theft Task Force, Middlesex Judicial District States Attorney’s Office, Connecticut State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force North Central Office, Connecticut DEEP, Connecticut DMV, National Insurance Crime Bureau, CTIC, Middletown Fire Marshal and the Middletown Building Inspector to execute a search and seizure warrant on the garage on Wednesday morning.

Walden is a known member of the Ruthless for Life Motorcycle Club. Officials say he holds a position as Regional President of the club.

During the search of the business, detectives say they found a pistol with an obliterated serial number, ammunition for firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Walden was charged with operating an unlicensed garage, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Officials say Walden made his $250,000 bond and will appear in court on September 6th.