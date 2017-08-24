PD: Man arrested with heroin, cocaine in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 31-year-old man was arrested on several drug charges outside of a Groton hotel on Wednesday.

Police say while conducting surveillance at a local hotel, officers observed suspicious activity in the parking lot. After an investigation, Gianni W. Centeno, of Groton, was found to be in possession of cocaine and heroin.

The drugs and U.S. currency were seized as evidence and Centeno was arrested.

He was charged with Possession of heroin, Possession of cocaine, Possession of cocaine with intent to sell, Possession of heroin with intent to sell and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Groton officers were assisted by The Regional Community Enhancement Task Force, which is comprised of Detectives and Officers from southeastern Connecticut, to combat the heroin epidemic in the area.