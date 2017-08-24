PD: Man arrested with heroin, cocaine in Groton

By Published:
Gianni W. Centeno (Groton Police)

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 31-year-old man was arrested on several drug charges outside of a Groton hotel on Wednesday.

Police say while conducting surveillance at a local hotel, officers observed suspicious activity in the parking lot. After an investigation, Gianni W. Centeno, of Groton, was found to be in possession of cocaine and heroin.

The drugs and U.S. currency were seized as evidence and Centeno was arrested.

He was charged with Possession of heroin, Possession of cocaine, Possession of cocaine with intent to sell, Possession of heroin with intent to sell and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Groton officers were assisted by The Regional Community Enhancement Task Force, which is comprised of Detectives and Officers from southeastern Connecticut, to combat the heroin epidemic in the area.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s