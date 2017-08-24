Pedestrian struck in West Haven Wednesday night dies

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - West Haven Police cruiser (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car on Wednesday in West Haven has died.

West Haven Police say 24-year-old Jordan Garrett of Moosup succumbed to her injuries after Wednesday night’s motor vehicle collision.

Related Content: Part of Route One reopens after car hits pedestrian in West Haven

According to West Haven Police, Garrett was part of a construction crew from American Industries. They say she was struck by a vehicle in the area of Boston Post Road and Meloy Road around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the vehicle that Garrett was in became disabled and when she attempted to slow or stop traffic to help the disabled vehicle maneuver, she was hit by an oncoming car.

Officials have not said whether the driver stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s