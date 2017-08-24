Pedestrian struck in West Haven Wednesday night dies

Related Coverage Part of Route One reopens after car hits pedestrian in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car on Wednesday in West Haven has died.

West Haven Police say 24-year-old Jordan Garrett of Moosup succumbed to her injuries after Wednesday night’s motor vehicle collision.

According to West Haven Police, Garrett was part of a construction crew from American Industries. They say she was struck by a vehicle in the area of Boston Post Road and Meloy Road around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the vehicle that Garrett was in became disabled and when she attempted to slow or stop traffic to help the disabled vehicle maneuver, she was hit by an oncoming car.

Officials have not said whether the driver stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.