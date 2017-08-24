Police: Handyman was caught in crossfire of gang shooting

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old was targeting members of a rival gang in a drive-by shooting at a Connecticut park when he killed a 63-year-old handyman who happened to be sitting nearby.

The Hartford Courant reports that a warrant unsealed Wednesday says police have video capturing the moment that Jeff Worrell was gunned down by Deykevious Russaw in Hartford on July 16. Russaw is charged with murder. A 16-year-old believed to be his driver has also been arrested.

Related: Teen shooting, hit-and-run suspect held on $2.5M bond

Russaw is also charged with manslaughter in a separate incident. Police say he was driving a stolen car two days after the shooting when he struck 56-year-old Rosella Shuler at a Hartford bus stop.

Russaw is being held on $2.5 million bond. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s