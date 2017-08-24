Police investigate death of 8-month-old girl in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are investigating after an 8-month-old girl died in her home on Wednesday.

Police say just after 10 p.m., officers responded to 76 Hamilton Street on a 911 call for an unresponsive 8-month-old baby. Upon arrival, officers immediately administered CPR and EMS transported the child, identified as Kehlany Ramirez, to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Police say a short time later, Ramirez was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division, Special Investigations Division and Crime Scene Division were called to the scene and assumed the investigation. After a search of the home and interviews, police say detectives believe this is a tragic accident, but gave no other details.

The incident remains under investigation.