Sales Tax, Restaurant Tax and DMV fees to increase in proposed state budget plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The proposed Sales Tax hike from 6.35% to 6.85% ain’t the half of it. It’s true that the biggest revenue generator in the House Democrats proposed state budget plan is that half a cent hike in the Sales Tax but there are lots of other things where most people would see more money coming out of their pocket and into state coffers.

First of all; the Sales Tax would be extended to non-prescription drugs like aspirin and cold remedies. It also would be extended to smokeless tobacco like e-cigarettes. If you or your kids download a lot of music, it’ll cost you more because the proposal increases the digital download tax.

Sales Tax would be extended to non prescription drugs like aspirin and cold remedies — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) August 24, 2017

In addition to a hefty increase in the Cigarette Tax, Sales Tax would be extended to smokeless products — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) August 24, 2017

Related: New budget plan boosts sales tax to 6.85%

If you or your kids download a lot of music it’ll cost ya more. Proposal increases digital download tax — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) August 24, 2017

Plus there would be more pain at the DMV. The proposal includes nearly $100 in increases for permits, licenses, etc. It also includes another hefty increase in the cigarette tax.

More pain at the DMV. In addition to waiting in line you’ll pay more of licenses, permits, etc — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) August 24, 2017

Governor Malloy actually called this one by saying it looks like it increases new revenue by a billion dollars. It’s actually over a billion.

More pain at the DMV. In addition to waiting in line you’ll pay more of licenses, permits, etc — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) August 24, 2017

The plan is kinder to city and town governments by not cutting so much local aid but it also will potentially make going out to dinner or for a drink after work more expensive because it includes that local option Restaurant Tax of up to an additional one percent. That would make the tax on a restaurant or bar tab 7.85%.

Includes that local option Restaurant Tax of up to 1% making the tax on a restaurant or bar tab potentially 7.85% — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) August 24, 2017

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis will have much more on this on News 8 at 5 p.m.