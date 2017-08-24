Sales Tax, Restaurant Tax and DMV fees to increase in proposed state budget plan

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The proposed Sales Tax hike from 6.35% to 6.85% ain’t the half of it. It’s true that the biggest revenue generator in the House Democrats proposed state budget plan is that half a cent hike in the Sales Tax but there are lots of other things where most people would see more money coming out of their pocket and into state coffers.

First of all; the Sales Tax would be extended to non-prescription drugs like aspirin and cold remedies. It also would be extended to smokeless tobacco like e-cigarettes. If you or your kids download a lot of music, it’ll cost you more because the proposal increases the digital download tax.

Related: New budget plan boosts sales tax to 6.85%

Plus there would be more pain at the DMV. The proposal includes nearly $100 in increases for permits, licenses, etc. It also includes another hefty increase in the cigarette tax.

Governor Malloy actually called this one by saying it looks like it increases new revenue by a billion dollars. It’s actually over a billion.

The plan is kinder to city and town governments by not cutting so much local aid but it also will potentially make going out to dinner or for a drink after work more expensive because it includes that local option Restaurant Tax of up to an additional one percent. That would make the tax on a restaurant or bar tab 7.85%.

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis will have much more on this on News 8 at 5 p.m.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s