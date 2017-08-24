South Windsor Police seek to identify man who fraudulently used debit card at Walmart in Manchester

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly fraudulently used a debit card at the Walmart in Manchester last month.

According to police, on July 25, a resident reported that her debit card had been fraudulently used at Walmart in Manchester on Buckland Hills Drive.

Officers say the resident was still in possession of her card. Investigators believe her card was scanned somewhere and was reprogrammed onto another fraudulent card.

Anyone who has any information that may be able to help police identify the person in the pictures is asked to call South Windsor Police Corporal Kyle LaPorte at (860) 648-6236.

You can also email Police Corporal LaPorte with information at kyle.laporte@southwindsor.org.