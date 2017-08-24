Stretch Your Dollar: Toys to continue the learning at home

(WTNH)– Many of you will be out this weekend finishing your back to school shopping. If you’re looking for some educational tools to continue learning at home, it may be a good idea to check the toy aisle.

We are stretching your dollar with some toys that experts say your kids will have fun with and you’ll find is worth the investment.

Kids are heading back to school. While they’re returning to the classroom for the bulk of their learning, it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t continue at home. We talked to family lifestyle expert Meredith Sinclair who says there are some great toys that can complement their learning this year.

“Know that play first of all is the best way kids learn and all of these things incorporate play and learning,” said Sinclair.

They can practice counting and listening to clues while planning a household game with a twist. Elmo’s World Hide and Seek. It’s a $20 toy that can benefit your child’s development for years.

“I always look for things that can grow with kids and change with kids because I know you need to know that the play value and price point is important,” said Sinclair.

If your child is interested in STEM or needs improvement, they may find the Circuit Scribe Maker Kids helpful. It teaches kids how electrical currents work by using their own conducive ink plan. Or if reading is a priority for $7.99 a month EPIC would give them access to 25,000 books

“When kids choose their own books, they’re way more apt to be interested in them, complete them, have improved comprehension, and EPIC helps kids do that,” said Sinclair.

Lastly, Kudo Bands is a fun parenting tool that goes on your child’s wrist and reinforces positive behavior.

Hands on activities that enforce good behavior and make learning a home fun.