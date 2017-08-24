Study finds college athletes returning to games too soon after concussions

(WTNH) — A new study says college athletes who get concussions are being sent back into the game too soon.

Researchers found noticeable damage immediately after injury in the players’ brain scans.

That damage remained even after these players got approval from their doctors to play again.

Typically, a doctor will give medical clearance to athletes based on resolution of their clinical symptoms.

Sometimes, athletes are back on the field as soon as four days after the injury.