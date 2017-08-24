Tax-free week tips from the BBB

By Published:

(WTNH)- Just a few days left to take advantage of the state’s tax-free week and while it’s the perfect time for back to school shopping, the deal is not just for students.

Howard Schwartz from Connecticut’s Better Business Bureau has some other ways we can best make use of the tax holiday. Schwartz says to ask for price-matching. Also, understand the deal. Is it worth it or was the price lower before the deal?

Some other things you should buy during this week is holiday gifts, formal attire, and leg warmers.

BBB’s Sales Tax Exemption Information
You may still use coupons and store credits

Take advantage of shopping at home

Opt for in-store pickup

There is no limit on the number of items you buy

Consider other options to save money on school supplies

Consider whether or not – depending on the age of the student –you want them to come along. Older children can help grab things off shelves.  Younger ones get tired and get cranky so you can decide whether you can prevent some stress and shop alone.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s