Tax-free week tips from the BBB

(WTNH)- Just a few days left to take advantage of the state’s tax-free week and while it’s the perfect time for back to school shopping, the deal is not just for students.

Howard Schwartz from Connecticut’s Better Business Bureau has some other ways we can best make use of the tax holiday. Schwartz says to ask for price-matching. Also, understand the deal. Is it worth it or was the price lower before the deal?

Some other things you should buy during this week is holiday gifts, formal attire, and leg warmers.

BBB’s Sales Tax Exemption Information

You may still use coupons and store credits

Take advantage of shopping at home

Opt for in-store pickup

There is no limit on the number of items you buy

Consider other options to save money on school supplies

Consider whether or not – depending on the age of the student –you want them to come along. Older children can help grab things off shelves. Younger ones get tired and get cranky so you can decide whether you can prevent some stress and shop alone.