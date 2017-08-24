Unique Items to Buy During Connecticut’s Tax-Free Week

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Many people are doing their back-to-school shopping this week during Connecticut’s tax free holiday. But you might want to add a few more items to your list of things to buy.

“The list on the Department of Revenue Services website is wide and somewhat eclectic,” said Howard Schwartz, executive communications director at the Connecticut Better Business Bureau.

Take a look at some of the examples of items that are tax exempt this week and you might be a little surprised.

“Antique clothing, aprons, bandanas, diapers, rented uniforms, robes, sleepware,” Schwartz read from the list.

If you’re a bride-to-be, now may be a good time to pick out that wedding dress or veil.

“There’s also rented clothing, like tuxedos, as well as if you want to buy a tuxedo,” Schwartz said.

And if you’re not yet engaged?

“Some parents might want to buy the wedding gown or the tuxedo for a boy or girl looking 20 years down the line, but of course the size might not be appropriate,” Schwartz joked.

We’re kidding of course, but there is some stuff on the list for those heading to church.

“Such as clerical gowns, vestments, the type of clothing they would wear during a mass, so this list is very extensive,” Schwartz said.

And for the winter sport lover, you might want to consider revamping your wardrobe.

“If you’re a skier then you’ve struck it rich because some of the things that are tax exempt on this list are earmuffs, ski jackets, sweaters,” Schwartz explained.

And don’t forget those leg warmers.

“Then you’re all set,” Schwartz said. “All you need are the skis and the boots and you’re ready to go.”

But what could be the most unique tax-free item this week is something you’d probably never of guessed.

“One of my favorites — and I’d like to know where this came from — is square dancing clothing,” Schwartz explained. “It wouldn’t be square dancing if you didn’t have a 10 gallon hat.”

There is one catch to get the items above tax-free: They must cost less than #100. To see all the items you can buy during Connecticut’s tax-free holiday, take a look at the Department of Revenue’s list.