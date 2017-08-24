Watch: Lost dog reunited with owner after six months

NEW HAVEN, Co.. (WTNH) — A dog owner a big surprise when her groomer gave her a phone call with some good news.

Jennifer Cox owns Wash and Wag Pet Grooming in New Haven. Over the past few years, Cox has worked with the New Haven Animal Shelter by giving complimentary baths and grooming to dogs looking who are looking for their forever homes.

Recently, a disheveled-looking Cocker Spaniel with matted fur was brought into the business by animal control. The dog was reportedly tied to an animal control truck and left there.

While cleaning up the canine, Cox says noticed the dog was acting overly happy as if she knew the groomers. As the hair and dirt cleared away, Cox recognized the dog as Sweetie Hill, a client of hers.

Cox says she hadn’t seen Sweetie Hill until last December. She reached out to the dog’s owner who explained the dog was stolen from her home back in February.

After half a year apart, dog and owner have been reunited thanks to the work of the New Haven Animal Shelter and the attentive hands of the groomers at Wash and Wag Pet Grooming.