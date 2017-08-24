West Nile Virus found in more areas across the state

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Mosquitoes tested positive this season for West Nile Virus in 20 towns throughout Connecticut.

There are 90 trap sites in the state. Workers with the mosquito program are activity setting up traps.

John Shepard with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said, “This is getting top be the peak time of mosquitoes being positive for West Nile Virus. And is getting to the point where we may see human cases of West Nile Virus.”

Laboratory Assistant, Michael Olson told News 8, “We have a light trap which uses a combination of a light and carbon dioxide to attract the mosquitoes to the trap and then a fan unit blows the mosquitoes into the net.”

After the mosquitoes are captured they’re brought back to the lab where scientists test for viruses. They’re seeing more activity with the West Nile Virus compared to this time last year.

Dr. Armstrong said, “They pick up the virus by feeding on an infected bird and then occasionally they might feed on a person.” Scientist are finding the West Nile virus in the usual places. Dr. Armstrong added, “Urban, suburban parts of the state. Primarily in lower Fairfield county, New Haven county.”

They’re also seeing West Nile virus in new areas. “We are seeing it further spread to the North in the Hartford area,” said Dr. Armstrong.

So far this year there are no reports of any human cases in Connecticut. Dr. Philip Armstrong talks about the symptoms.

A minority of people will develop West Nile virus fever which is a flu-like illness accompanied by a rash. For some individuals and it’s usually a minority of individuals will develop severe life threatening illness.”

He said mosquitoes breed in warm weather with August and September being the peak for West Nile virus transmission. Dr. Armstrong added, “I think the warm weather will really drive the risk of infection and you’ll have more mosquitoes breeding.