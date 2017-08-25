2 teens arrested for Hamden car break-ins

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two teens were arrested for allegedly breaking into parked cars in Hamden early Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to Dawes Avenue around 2:30 a.m., to the report of two people forcibly entering parked cars. Officers were able to detain the two male teens who were found walking on Clifford Street. An investigation revealed that they were responsible for breaking into three vehicles.

Malik Daniels, 19, of New Haven was arrested and charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and larceny. He was held on $1,000 bond and will appear in court September 7th.

The other suspect is a 16-year-old New Haven resident who was not identified because he is a juvenile. He was also charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and larceny. He will appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven.

Police were able to recover a stolen cellphone and money.