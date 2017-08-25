Bacteria, algae close 6 state beaches

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – As a weekend with great beach weather approaches, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation announced that 6 state beaches are closed due to concerns about the water.

Four state beaches closed due to high bacteria levels. Another 2 for toxic algae. Wadsworth Falls in Middletown is one of the ones with high bacteria levels.

Closures for bacteria happen all the time. When it rains, water washes animal waste and other bacteria into streams and then rivers. Most of our beaches are on rivers, like Wadsworth Falls, or near the mouths of rivers and streams along Long Island Sound.

Three of the biggest shoreline beaches are closed because of this. All of Hammonasset Beach State Park, all of Silver Sands and parts of Rocky Neck are all closed.

Another problem is in the Housatonic River. It has toxic blue green algae, which can irritate your skin at best, and make you pretty sick at worst. It can make your pets sick too, so keep them out of the Housatonic. The two state beaches closed along the river are Kettletown in Southbury and Indian Well in Shelton.

In all of these cases, they have to do more water tests, and those tests have to come back clean, before the beaches can re-open.