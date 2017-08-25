Big development projects underway in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There are big projects underway in West Haven. It is property that has been vacant off of route 34 for years will be the future home of a distribution center. Commissioner of Planning and Development, Joe Riccio said, “It was highlighted by state of Connecticut marketing it all over the world and right in our back yard Yale New Haven Hospital has purchased this property last week.”

Riccio said the distribution facility will be 200-thousand square feet. Riccio added, “All the goods and equipment that supply the hospitals and the offices are going to be stored here.” A biotech company planned to build on the 115 acre property in the 90’s. It never took off and sat vacant for nearly 30 years.

Mayor Ed O’Brien said, “They did some of the paving. they did some stone walls on each side of the entrance, they did streets lights and curb cuts outs on to route 34.” Mayor O’Brien said the distribution center will bring more jobs and money to the city. Mayor O’Brien added, “They are going to merge everything from what I understand from Westchester to Providence, all their distribution is out of here.” Rich Szostek said, “If it brings more tax money to West Haven I think it is better than just empty property. because there’s a lot of vacant property and no one is paying any taxes.”

A new business is also popping up across the street from the train station. O’Brien added, “Pinpoint is coming there. It’s an Ad agency. So it is going to bring 25 jobs and they are going to increase over the next few years.” Once a popular diner, the building off of 95 has been sitting vacant but not for long. Mayor O’Brien added, “Stuart’s is coming in there. It’s Stuart’s Root beer company it is a hamburger milk shake kind of an old fashion diner place.”

Gloria Quiles said, “It’s good because it is like everything is so close. It is convenient for the people that live around here.” Rich Szostek added, “There’s a lot of families over here. If they can have some kind of family restaurant like they used to have like Friendly’s would be good for the area.” West Haven locals said they are happy with the changes. Quiles told News8, “I think that’s good. That’s a good idea. They should do that like down the beach too. They have all those restaurants empty.” Construction dates are still up in the air.