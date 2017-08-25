Boyfriend of Meriden-native, television star found guilty of her murder

(WTNH) — The boyfriend of a Meriden-native turned reality television star has been found guilty of her murder.

Police say Robert Reagan stabbed Loredana Nesci to death in California in 2015.

Reagan claimed Nesci’s death was an accident and that she impaled herself while struggling with a knife during a domestic dispute.

Prosecutors say Raegan killed Nesci to avoid a custody battle over their 5-year-old son.

He now faces up to 25 years in prison.

Nesci grew up in Meriden and moved to LA to be a police officer, then became a lawyer.

She had her own show on Sundance TV called, “Loredana, Esq.”

She was 47 years old.