Can Google help diagnose your depression?

(ABC News) – Have a rash? Ask Dr. Google. What to do about a broken toe? Ask Dr. Google.

For many, Google has become the go-to search engine for anything and everything. Now, the common joke of referring to Google as a medical resource may actually be coming true, at least for depression.

Google, in partnership with the National Alliance for Mental Illness, this week announcing that users who search terms related to depression will now be offered the chance to take a test that can tell you more about the condition.

For instance, a search for “Am I depressed?” will provide a link to a trusted test for depression – the P-H-Q-9.

Answer nine questions and you receive a score to represent the severity of your depression.

Important, since only half of people with depression actually ever get treatment.

This new feature – not meant to replace a physician. But here Dr. Google can raise awareness about a common, sometimes deadly condition.

Then if you or someone you know is suffering from depression, Dr. Google recommends you take your results To your flesh-and-blood doctor.