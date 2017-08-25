Coast Guard suspends search for possible person in water near New London

Published:
- FILE - U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue vessel (WTNH)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a possible person in the water near New London.

On Thursday evening at around 7 p.m., New London Police received a 911 call from someone who said they saw a person enter the water near Ocean Beach Park and not resurface.

This lead to Sector Long Island Sound issuing an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launching a Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod and a 45-foot Response Boat from the Coast Guard Station in New London.

Officers and lifeguards searched the beach using spotlights. A commercial fishing vessel also helped search. However, no one has been found.

The Coast Guard reminds people to be vigilant and if you see a swimmer in trouble, call 911.

