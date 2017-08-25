Fairfield American Little League team welcomed back home with party, crowds, support

Serena Marshall, News 8 Reporter

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — All is quiet here now, but just an hour ago, it was a party welcoming back the home team.

The lights were flashing, the sirens blaring and the boys were back in town.

The Fairfield American Team wrapped up their Little League Championship Game third in the nation, hometown heroes.

“Very proud parents right here.”

“We’ve gone beyond all expectations. We’re so proud of them.”

From the DJ to the bounce house, even a dunking booth, but it was all for them.

“It’s extremely emotional, getting back here and hearing the roar of the crowd.”

“I never thought it’d be this big.”

As big as the crowd was for the boys, the memories were bigger.

“I think i’ll remember the kids, Korean kids, the Japanese. I think i’l remember all the kids we met, all the experiences, all the games we won.”

So many memories and they will be making more. They were given the key to the city on Friday and Senator Blumenthal invited them to Washington, D.C.

