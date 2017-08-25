Family of murder victims try to raise awareness about domestic and dating violence

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A week ago, Corinna Martin faced a tragedy for the second time that no mother should ever endure.

“It devastated me,” she said. “It broke me.”

Her 29-year-old daughter, Chaquinequea Brodie and her 9-year-old granddaughter were killed in their apartment. Waterbury police say Anthony Rutherford did it. He was Chaquinequea’s boyfriend — a man she apparently met online. This wasn’t the first time a domestic violence tragedy has impacted Corinna Martin’s family. Police say four years ago, her other daughter, Alyssia Wiley, a student at Eastern Connecticut State University, was killed by a man she was dating and tried to break up with. Her remains were discovered in Trumbull.

“I lost another child… to senseless, cowardly monsters,” Corinna said.

After that tragedy, Corinna and her family, including Chaquinequea, opened a non-profit to become active in the fight against domestic — and dating violence. It’s in New Haven. It’s called Mothers of Victims Equality.

“To be proactive in finding ways to actively get the community involved to try and combat these dating and domestic issues before they arise as opposed to after the fact when there’s no hope,” Corrina said.

She says this latest tragedy — losing another daughter and a granddaughter — will only fuel her fire more to try and help other women and other families. She does it so her loved ones didn’t die in vain.

“It takes God. It’s not me, it’s the God in me that’s doing this,” she said. “Satan did not win this one and he will not win this one. What he did do though, was he enlarged our territory and he gave me an even bigger platform with an even louder voice so that I can be able to scream from the rooftops the importance of bringing awareness, of promoting proactivity, of educating and re-educating all that hear, all that see, and all that know all of what my family has gone through in these tragedies.”

The funeral for her daughter and granddaughter is tomorrow.