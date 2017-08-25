Freebie Friday: Iced coffee, toys, rewards and food

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH)– It’s the end of the workweek, which means it’s Freebie Friday! We looked around for places you can get free stuff this week.

On Monday in Hartford, the Dunkin Donuts on Maple Avenue is giving the first 500 guests a free hot or iced maple pecan coffee.

Saturday, for the kids, bring them to Toys R Us from 12 p.m.to 2 p.m. for a free nerf fest. Play with nerf toys and find nerf deals throughout the store.

You only have until next Thursday to get a free $10 reward from JC Penney. Great to your tax-free back to school shopping. Just download the stores app.

Smashburger also has a deal now to promote their app. Get a free entrée when you buy a side and drink upon joining

And your furry friend can get a free bagel at Einstein Bros Bagels next Tuesday. Get the free coupon here.

