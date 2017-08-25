Intersection of South Main Street and Cold Spring Road to be closed in Newtown through Saturday

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown Police say a busy road in town is expected to be closed through Saturday due to a crash on Friday.

The accident happened around noon near the intersection of Route 25 or South Main Street and Cold Spring Road.

Police say a driver was trying to pass a dump truck on the right when the car hit a curb and then snapped a utility pole.

The dump truck driver had to slam on the brakes and then the dump truck caught on fire.

We’re told the driver of the car that hit the pole was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.