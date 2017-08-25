Local Red Cross responders head to Texas for Hurricane Harvey

Stripes workers board up windows in preparation for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(WTNH)– Local responders from the American Red Cross are heading to Texas to help with relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

The Red Cross said Friday that they are preparing a large response in Texas and Louisiana. Officials are urging everyone in the path of the storm to get ready now.

The National Hurricane Center has predicted that Harvey could become a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall on Friday night along the Gulf Coast. This will be the first hurricane to hit Texas in nine years.

The Connecticut and Rhode Island Red Cross are deploying five responders ahead of the storm and they anticipate a large deployment effort in the wake of the hurricane.

Stefanie Arcangelo, of Cheshire; Neil Brockway, of Hartford; Donna Hathaway, of Uncasville; David Kemp, of Vernon; and Warren Saloman, of North Haven are currently deployed to help with relief efforts in Texas.

