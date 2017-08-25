Man wanted for arson in West Haven fire

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the man who is wanted for setting a fire in West Haven last month that left a woman trapped in her home.

Police say the West Haven Fire Marshal’s Office has secured an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Tyrece Perry. Perry is wanted for arson in connection with a July 11th house fire that left a woman trapped in her home on Center Street.

Fire officials told News 8 that day that a man, his girlfriend and the man’s little brother were all asleep on the second floor of the home when the fire started. The man and his brother were able to get out of the home but the woman was trapped inside because the flames had burned away the steps leading upstairs.

“Crews set up an internal ladder. We made second floor. We were able to get the individual out via the back stairwell and get her off to the hospital.” explained West Haven Fire Department Capt. Mike Buonasora.

The woman was treated at Yale New Haven Hospital. Firefighters also rescued some cats from the home but many other cats were killed in the fire.

The fire was treated as suspicious. Now Perry is wanted for Arson in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Home Invasion, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree. His motive is unclear.

West Haven Police ask anyone who may know Perry’s whereabouts to contact detectives.