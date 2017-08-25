Mother of 6 wins $1 million from Powerball ticket bought in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Even though that massive $758 million Powerball jackpot was won by a woman in Massachusetts, a Connecticut mother of six still made off with a million dollars!

Johanna Moreno says she doesn’t play Powerball often but she had a couple dollars, so she decided to give it a shot. She bought that winning Powerball ticket at a gas station in Torrington.

Related: $758.7M Powerball winner speaks out, calls jackpot ‘a pipe dream’

The numbers she chose were sentimental. They were a combination of her children’s birthdays. Moreno’s ticket matched the first 5 numbers drawn.

Moreno told the CT Lottery, “it’s been difficult lately but now I plan to get a car, a house for the kids and go to school.” After receiving her check, Moreno added “I’m very thankful-it’s a blessing.”