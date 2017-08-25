Pet of the Week: Norma Jean

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a super sweet Domestic Short Haired kitten named Norma Jean.

This cuddly baby is only 4-months-old! Not only is she very affectionate, she is also a beautiful and glamorous feline!

For more information on Norma Jean, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.