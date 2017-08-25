Report-It Recap: August 25, 2017

(WTNH)– We have some more great shots of this week’s solar eclipse to share with you. That’s the focus of our Report It Recap.

The big moment of the week, that whole moon covering the sun thing. You know, the eclipse. Millions of people watching as it traversed the U.S.

Steve and Sylvia from Trumbull got some shots while down in South Carolina.

A lot of people here in Connecticut got out those special glasses to get a good look at it all. Everyone stopped what they were doing to glance toward the sky.

Meet 98-year-old Eleanor Vargoshe, of Shelton. She missed the last coast to coast eclipse in 1918 by just 3 months! This time she got to see it all.

The Rychalsky family from Seymour was down south to view it all and made their own video to document the big moment.

Some of you made your own eclipse viewer out of cereal boxes. It probably felt weird but it got the job done. David sent in a photo of one from Southington.

Some people used welder helmets to see the eclipse.

Of course the sun looked nice in its natural state the rest of the week in Milford and Gales Ferry. Summer is still in full swing even though some kids are already back to school, hitting the books.

Chase got to meet his favorite superhero at Mohegan Sun – Batman.

Finally a photo of unity flags put up along Elm Street in New Haven.