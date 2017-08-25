Restaurant Road Trip: Hartford’s Modern Gastropub – Republic at the Linden

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Restaurant Road Trip, Chef Plum is taking you on a culinary adventure to Hartford, CT. Republic at the Linden is serving up casual cuisine in a chic, modern gastropub atmosphere.

Restaurant co-owner, Jared Cohen explains the concept behind “Republic:”

Its kind of a cross between pub and fine-dining. We wanted to do something that’s accessible for everybody, but has the fine-dining edge where people can really appreciate it. One of the reasons we came down here, we saw this city starting to grow and we wanted to be apart of it.

A big proponent of local craft beer, the Hartford hot spot is run by Chef and co-owner, Steven Wolf. He took Chef Plum back in the kitchen to check out some of their most popular dishes. First up: brussels sprouts:

We basically just take them, cut them in half. We fry them, for broth. Put bacon in this one… apples, creme fraiche.

Have a headache from last night? Have no fear, the “hangover burger” is here.

This is a 50-50 mix of chorizo and just beef, with avocado slices, egg and green tabasco.

Cheers to that. Visit Republic at the Linden and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 10 Capitol Ave, Hartford, CT 06106

