(WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy is pushing the federal government to buy more things made in America.

Current law lets government agencies use waivers to buy products made overseas when necessary, but Senator Murphy says the waiver system is overused, hurting American jobs.

On Friday, he introduced a bill to create a government website that lets people and watchdogs see every time a waiver is used.

He says it will make sure the government gives contracts to American companies and keeps money here.