Supporters flood restaurant defaced with slur, swastika

Offensive vandalism was found spray painted across a restaurant in New Milford. News 8 has chosen to blur the offensive content in the photo. (WTNH / Report-It / David & Senka Thompson)

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — An owner of a Connecticut restaurant defaced with a painted swastika and a racial slur says she was encouraged by the flood of supporters that later packed the business.

Senka Thompson tells The News-Times (http://bit.ly/2wpKvKb ) she believes the show of support on Wednesday demonstrates that “the good will overcome the bad.” Thompson, who immigrated from the former Yugoslavia, recently opened a restaurant in New Milford with her husband.

Original Story: New Milford Police investigate report of offensive vandalism on local business

David Thompson, who is black, says he fears for his wife and children, but he won’t be deterred from running the business.

The Thompsons’ daughter says the restaurant was so busy after the discovery of the vandalism that they had to call in the entire staff.

The mayor promises the “full weight” of the police department will be used to investigate.

Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com

 

