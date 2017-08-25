The House That Social Media Built: Facebook Meets HGTV

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at flipping a house, now is your chance. Followers of The House That Social Media Built get to vote on everything from counter tops to paint colors to furniture and see a home rebuilt from the ground up.

“So the concept of The House That Social Media Built is to take an unaesthetically pleasing house and make it into a new house with the help of social media,” explained Real Estate Agent Nicole White.

She and Builder Mike Riccio are the duo behind the home makeover projects.

“There’s a vote on Mondays, and then whatever they pick we put in the house,” Riccio explained.

On their recent remodel in Madison, 35 Partridge Lane went from drab to fab.

“It is a four bedroom two-and-a-half bath colonial,” White said. “We have approximately 2600 square feet here.”

“The style of this home is mid-century modern,” Riccio said.

The first item followers got to vote on through Facebook and Instagram was a color for the front door.

“We try really hard to pick colors that are all over the spectrum,” White said.

The winning hue was “shadow,” Benjamin Moore’s 2017 color of the year.

“I just think the front door color really pops the house,” Riccio said. “It just finishes it.”

Followers also got to vote on the spacious kitchen countertop, opting for a gorgeous white quartz.

“The island, the countertop, all of that is the showstopper in this house,” White said.

Bender played a big role in the makeover of “The Mad House.” You can see their stunning products throughout the home, including this dual finish faucet in the kitchen.

“It’s got the brass and also a stainless steel finish to bring in the appliances it picks up the gold tones of the hardware,” Nina Bender explained. “It’s a little bit of a risk that sometimes people are afraid to take because it mixes finishes, but it’s gorgeous.”

Followers cast their ballot for a Bender tub opting for one any homeowner would dream of.

“The soaker tub is very traditional but it’s still really fun because of where it’s placed in the master bath,” Bender said. “You’ve got a backdrop of the gorgeous backyard of the house so you basically feel like you’re sitting in a soaker tub in a tree house. It’s gorgeous.”

The bathroom also showcases Bender tile, fixtures, vanities and more.

“Everything you see in the master bathroom, the powder room and the guest bath is what you see from all the high end builders in Connecticut,” Bender explained.

The house that social media built is truly a work of art, designed by the people of Connecticut.

“Our people are our eyes and ears out in the world for what are the latest trends and so we kind of listen to them,” Riccio said.

“They feel like they have sort of this pride of ownership too because they’ve built the house essentially,” White said.

To learn more about Bender products, visit BenderPlumbing.com, and for more on The House That Social Media Built, visit TheHouseThatSocialMediaBuilt.com.