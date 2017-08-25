U-Pass program encourages college kids to get on the bus

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — With a new academic year about to get rolling, students at 15 Connecticut state colleges will now find it a little easier to get around. For a deep discount of just $20 a semester, undergraduate students get unlimited rides on several CT Transit lines.

“We’re blessed to have just a pleather of educational opportunities here in the state and we’ve known for a long time that they need to be interconnected. So, of course at the same time we have students traveling from all over to go to various schools throughout the state so it kind of seemed like a no brainer,” said Dennis Solensky, Transit Administrator for the Connecticut DOT.

It’s called the U-Pass and this is the first year DOT is sponsoring the program. In addition to bus rides, students can also travel on Shore Line East and Metro North trains up to the state lines.

“I think it’s a great thing. A lot of kids commute a lot of kids live close in the area so I think it’s a great opportunity to get kids on either the fast track or some type of transportation to get em here and in class,” said Richard Jernigan, a junior at CCSU.

“I think it’s good because it provides safe transportation for people who are going out at night and stuff like that,” said Charlotte Maurer, a junior at CCSU.

DOT estimates about 90-thousand students in the state can take advantage of the program.