Yale students arrested during protests have charges dropped

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nearly two dozen Yale University graduate students arrested during a protest about alleged sexual harassment have had their charges dismissed after they performed community service.

The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2wbM7Ex ) that 23 students were arrested in May for blocking streets in downtown New Haven during the protests.

All were charged with disorderly conduct. Three were also charged with interfering with a police officer.

Lawyers for the students had worked out an agreement at an earlier hearing to let them perform community service work in exchange for prosecutors likely dropping the charges.

During a follow-up hearing this week Superior Court Judge Thomas O’Keefe Jr. dismissed the charges.

Keefe said 20 of the students did five hours of community service. The three arrested on the additional interfering charge did 10 hours.