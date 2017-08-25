Yale’s largest first-year class ever arrives on campus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at Yale University are welcoming the largest first-year class in school history to campus over the next several days.

Featuring 1,580 members, the Class of 2021 is larger than the Class of 2020 by more than 200 students. The new class is the first to enroll in an expanded Yale College, with fourteen residential colleges.

Some members of the new Class will be inaugural members of Pauli Murray and Benjamin Franklin Colleges. They will be among the first to establish new traditions and cultures of these two communities.

“In order to begin filling the two new Residential Colleges opening this fall, the Admissions Office was tasked with enrolling a class of 1550 new students, a 15% increase from previous years,” said Jeremiah Quinlan, Dean of Undergraduate Admissions and Financial Aid. “We were pleasantly surprised to have slightly overshot our target thanks to an extremely successful array of on-campus yield programming last April.”

According to Yale officials, the growth in the applicant pool over the past several years has allowed the Admissions Office to expand the size of the first-year class with students from wide-ranging backgrounds without making any sacrifices in terms of academic preparation, level of achievement, or personal character. Yale says the Class of 2021 was selected from the largest pool of freshman applicants to date.

“With the expansion of Yale College, we are thrilled to be able to provide a Yale education to more of the most deserving students from all backgrounds than ever before,” said Marvin Chun, Dean of Yale College. “The Class of 2021 will set the tone for a new Yale as they join with our students, faculty, and staff to harness the energy of expansion and growth.”